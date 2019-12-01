International Development News
Development News Edition

Salon owner injured after being shot by drunk man in Ghaziabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:28 IST
Salon owner injured after being shot by drunk man in Ghaziabad

A salon owner was injured in gunfire after a drunk man shot him in Ghaziabad district on Sunday, police said. He is recovering at GTB Hospital in east Delhi. Arun was busy at work inside his salon in Vikas Nagar area of Loni, when Lalit alias Kaloo came there in an inebriated state, they said.

Lalit started hurling abuses at him leading to an argument between the two. Preliminary investigation revealed that an enraged Lalit took out an air pistol and fired at Arun that pierced his shoulder, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Arun was immediately rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where he was referred to MMG district government hospital. After administering medical aid, the attending doctors referred him to GTB Hospital.

During the probe, locals said Lalit used to sell smuggled liquor in the area, the SP said. Lalit is on the run since the incident and police are searching for him, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...

Protests in Colombia spark backlash against Venezuelan migrants

Daniels Herrera kept quiet on his long walk home from work following violent protests in the Colombian capital Bogota last week, fearful his Venezuelan accent would give him away.The 26-year-old had arrived in the sprawling city high in the...

Marathi actor Sara Shrawan held in Rs 15 lakh extortion case

Marathi actor Sara Shrawan was arrested by Pune polices Crime Branch from Mumbai in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case, an official said on Sunday. Shrawan, also known as Sara Sonawane, is the fourth arrest in the case, he said.Asp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019