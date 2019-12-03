Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh Governor bats for workforce skill development to boost industry

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said that there is a need for upgrading the skill set of the manpower to drive the country forward on the path of progress.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya speaking to reporters in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said that there is a need for upgrading the skill set of the manpower to drive the country forward on the path of progress. "The industry is moving ahead at a fast pace. The competition is tough today and therefore there is a need to improve the manpower with the latest skills and bring it on par with the rest of the world," Dattatreya told reporters here.

"New reforms are coming in at a fast pace, one should stay competitive in order to prosper," he added. The Himachal Pradesh Governor was in Ludhiana to attend the 41st yearly award ceremony organized by the Ludhiana Management Association. Entrepreneurs who had contributed to the development of the society were felicitated at the event.

Dattatreya said that skill development was very important in Punjab in order to attract more industries to the state. "Specifically in Punjab, the manpower is its biggest asset. If properly utilized then it can become very productive and will enable the setting up of new industries in the state apart from the farming and clothing which are already here," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

