J-K has seen most peaceful festival season, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI) Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir has seen "most peaceful festival season" since the repeal of Article 370 on August 5 and there were restrictions on the internet to avert untoward incidents. He also described Home Minister Amit Shah as "one of the most kind-hearted Home Ministers India has seen."

Singh made the remarks in the Lok Sabha after National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of internet restrictions during the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (First Batch) for 2019-20. Masoodi also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was far from normal and expressed concern over the house arrest of senior political leaders.

He said that there were unconfirmed reports that even a small group of people were not being allowed to pay respects at the memorial of Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Singh cited two incidents and narrated how the absence of internet connection had helped security forces neutralize terrorists as they could not have their coordinates.

"There are restrictions like the internet so that the untoward incident could be averted. After August 5, by and large ... it has been the most festival season," he said. Singh said there was a view that peace has persisted as some members were under House arrest. His remarks drew interruptions from the opposition members.

The minister said the Congress government had kept Sheikh Abdullah under house arrest at Kodaikanal far away from Kashmir and leaders detained in Kashmir at present "were in their home." "Amit Shah is one of the kindest Home Ministers we have seen," Singh said.

He also said that beneficial laws were denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the garb of Article 370. "There was pick and choose what suited a particular party," he said. (ANI)

