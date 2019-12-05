DRI seizes over 1.2 kg gold, three passengers arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 1.2 kg of gold in paste form valued at Rs 48.49 lakh at the International airport here and arrested three people in this connection on Thursday. Based on a tip, officers intercepted three passengers who were about to depart to Mumbai in the early hours and recovered four elliptical shaped balls wrapped with black colour adhesive tape containing gold in paste form from them, the DRI's Hyderabad zonal unit said in a release.

Two of them had concealed the gold in paste form in the rectum and inquiry revealed that they arrived from Mumbai on Wednesday. It was revealed that the three were entrusted with the job of carrying gold in paste form which was given to them by one person at Mumbai airport.

The passengers had booked their tickets on fake names and possessed morphed Aadhaar cards to hoodwink authorities, the DRI said..

