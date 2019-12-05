Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trivandrum Press club secretary arrested for assaulting woman journalist

Trivandrum Press club secretary M Radhakrishnan was arrested here on Thursday on the complaint of a woman journalist who alleged him of moral policing and assault.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Trivandrum (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 23:44 IST
Trivandrum Press club secretary arrested for assaulting woman journalist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Trivandrum Press club secretary M Radhakrishnan was arrested here on Thursday on the complaint of a woman journalist who alleged him of moral policing and assault. Women journalists also held an agitation inside Trivandrum press club demanding the resignation of Radhakrishnan.

The Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram has filed an FIR against Radhakrishnan based on a complaint from a woman journalist According to the complaint, Radhakrishnan tried to allegedly assault her male friend who visited her house on Saturday evening. The accused along with three other men verbally abused her, forcefully entered into her house and pushed her.

Radhakrishnan questioned the complainant why her male friend has come to her house in the late evening. He has been charged under sections 451, 341, 354 and 149 of IPC.

Radhakrishnan, complainant and her friend are working in the same organisation. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Women's Commission has registered a suo-moto case against M Radhakrishnan on the basis of media reports. Commission chairperson M C Josephine directed the City Police Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident. Josephine said the Commission will check whether the media houses have internal complaint committee to address the issues of women scribes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat

Peru and Washington are in the final stages of talks on a deal to promote American investments in the South American country as part of a U.S. initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region, a Peruvian diplomat told Reuters.The Unite...

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....

UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for teachers' appointment may be amended: HRD ministry

The UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges may be amended, the HRD ministry said on Thursday after its officials held a meeting with office-bearers of Delh...

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-The election diet: sausage rolls, brownies and flapjack

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019