Trivandrum Press club secretary arrested for assaulting woman journalist

Trivandrum Press club secretary M Radhakrishnan was arrested here on Thursday on the complaint of a woman journalist who alleged him of moral policing and assault. Women journalists also held an agitation inside Trivandrum press club demanding the resignation of Radhakrishnan.

The Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram has filed an FIR against Radhakrishnan based on a complaint from a woman journalist According to the complaint, Radhakrishnan tried to allegedly assault her male friend who visited her house on Saturday evening. The accused along with three other men verbally abused her, forcefully entered into her house and pushed her.

Radhakrishnan questioned the complainant why her male friend has come to her house in the late evening. He has been charged under sections 451, 341, 354 and 149 of IPC.

Radhakrishnan, complainant and her friend are working in the same organisation. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Women's Commission has registered a suo-moto case against M Radhakrishnan on the basis of media reports. Commission chairperson M C Josephine directed the City Police Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the incident. Josephine said the Commission will check whether the media houses have internal complaint committee to address the issues of women scribes. (ANI)

