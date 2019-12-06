Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:04 IST
Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana

Public hail encounter death of rape accused in T'gana Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): A large number of people in the city on Friday expressed happiness over the encounter killing of the four accused arrested in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here. A section of people reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice" and said this would act as a deterrent for people from committing such crimes.

Some women were seen distributing sweets to police personnel. Police personnel celebrated the killing of the four accused by also bursting fire crackers in other parts of the city.

"It has brought peace to soul of Disha and her family has got justice. They (police) have done encounter we are really happy. It will act as a deterrent. Those want to do crime they should fear...the police have done a very good job," a Hyderabad resident said. Earlier, public anger over the rape and murder of the woman was evident on Saturday last as a restive crowd pelted stones at a police vehicle carrying them to jail.

Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment for the accused. The charred body of the 25-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former NZ players asked to donate brains for research

Former rugby players in New Zealand are being asked to donate their brains to research when they die as part of a study aimed at learning about the long-term effects of concussion and head injuries from contact sports. The Centre for Brain ...

Vodafone Idea tumbles 9% on Birla saying may have to 'shut shop' if no relief given

Vodafone Idea shares crashed about 9 per cent on Friday, spooked by companys chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla statement that the teleco will have to shut shop in the absence of government relief. Its stock was trading 8.89 per cent lower at Rs...

Russia, Turkey working on new S-400 missile contract -Ifax citing official

Russia and Turkey are working on a contract for the delivery of a new batch of Russian S-400 missile systems, the Interfax news agency cited a senior official at a Russian military cooperation agency as saying on Friday.Moscow hopes to seal...

We wanted speedy justice, death penalty through legal channels: NCW chairperson on Telangana encounter

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said the NCW always wanted speedy justice and death penalty through a legal system for the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. The fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019