Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader's Sita remarks trigger uproar in LS, Irani says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:28 IST
Cong leader's Sita remarks trigger uproar in LS, Irani says

A remark by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that "Sita is being burnt" while plans are afoot to build a Ram temple created an uproar in the House on Friday, with union minister Smriti Irani hitting back at the opposition for politicising and communalising the issue. Raising the issue of setting afire of a rape survivor in Uttar Praesh's Unnao during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said while on the one hand plans are afoot to build a Ram temple (in Ayodhya), on the other hand Sita is being burnt.

He said while there are talks to make Uttar Pradesh a Uttam Pradesh (best state), it is become "Adharm Pradesh" (broadly land of lawlessness). Intervening, Irani said it was unfortunate that incidents of rape and killing of women are being communalised and politicised.

She said the opposition members are not referring to a similar case in Malda in West Bengal. "Yes, setting afire a woman is condemnable, yes, the rape and killing of a woman is inhuman, but do not politicise the issue. No one has ever communalised the issue in this House," she said.

T N Prathapan (Cong) came to the aisle near the Well and shouted something. He was pulled back by some Congress and NCP members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police chief calls for peace ahead of weekend protest march

Hong Kongs police chief has urged citizens to demonstrate peacefully ahead of an expected large turnout on Sunday for a pro-democracy march that organizers said aimed to show the movement retained strong momentum. Police have given a rare g...

UPDATE 1-World Bank adopts $1 bln-plus annual China lending plan over U.S. objections

The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid China with 1 billion to 1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025, despite the objections of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin told a House Financial Services...

Welspun Group Promoters, Through a Closely Held Family Office Investment, Acquires Majority Stake in Warehousing Platform - One Industrial Spaces

Announces maiden 3.0 million square feet Grade-A warehousing project in MMR. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The promoters of the US 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One I...

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees a campus record New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019