Preventive measures needed to deal with child abuse cases:

Preventive measures and awareness camps are needed to deal with child abuse cases in Manipur, an official of the Social welfare department said here. State Programme officer of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), M Sahdhyarani said measures such a networking system with police officials and local volunteers was essential to deal with child abuse cases.

She told PTI that all the 16 districts of Manipur have Child Welfare Committees and anyone can come forward and report any case of child abuse to the committee. Another Programme Officer Mala Lisam, said "adult content in social media is a major factor in influencing the psychology of young teens to commit anti-social offences." Sandhyarani said "young children are exposed to pornography, drugs and sex at a very young age" and accordingly making them curious to test such anti-social activities." "Family coordination too has declined a lot with the coming of smartphones and has led to gradual disappearance of traditional moral values," she said.

Mala said one of the most difficult task is dealing with juveniles who are "habitual offenders." She said one of the major factor behind the delay in disposal of cases by the Juvenile Justice Board is the frequent transfer of Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO)..

