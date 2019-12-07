Body of differently-abled woman found

The body of a 50-year-old differently-abled woman was found at her residence in Kherda village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said. The naked body of the woman, who was unmarried, was found around 7 am, police said.

Police suspect that the woman, Lilabai Kharat, was killed in the wee hours of Saturday. "After being alerted, a police team and a dog squad reached the spot and the body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. The cause of her death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes," inspector of Jalgaon Jamod police station, Sunil Jadhav, said..

