Body of differently-abled woman found
The body of a 50-year-old differently-abled woman was found at her residence in Kherda village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said. The naked body of the woman, who was unmarried, was found around 7 am, police said.
Police suspect that the woman, Lilabai Kharat, was killed in the wee hours of Saturday. "After being alerted, a police team and a dog squad reached the spot and the body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. The cause of her death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes," inspector of Jalgaon Jamod police station, Sunil Jadhav, said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
