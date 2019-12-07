Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of differently-abled woman found

  • PTI
  • |
  • Buldhana
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:28 IST
Body of differently-abled woman found

The body of a 50-year-old differently-abled woman was found at her residence in Kherda village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday, police said. The naked body of the woman, who was unmarried, was found around 7 am, police said.

Police suspect that the woman, Lilabai Kharat, was killed in the wee hours of Saturday. "After being alerted, a police team and a dog squad reached the spot and the body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. The cause of her death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes," inspector of Jalgaon Jamod police station, Sunil Jadhav, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Qaboos of Oman to undergo medical checks in Belgium

Omans Sultan Qaboos will travel to Belgium on Saturday for medical checks, according a statement from his court.The checks should take a limited period of time, the statement added, giving no details on the sultans condition.Western-backed ...

Koskinen key as Oilers hold off Kings

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson both collected one goal and one assist to pace the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 home victory over the slumping Los Angeles Kings Friday night. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who vault...

Need to be alert against Pak: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy. Addressing the Passing Out Parade of the I...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan s latest romantic-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019