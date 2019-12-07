Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:55 IST
Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army

Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade here, the first such parade of the force after the erstwhile state became the Union territory. The passing-out-parade of the soldiers, belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted at the regimental centre of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) at Rangreth in the outskirts of the city here, an Army official said.

The parade, which was reviewed by the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, was attended by hundreds of parents and relatives of the young soldiers. The official said, "404 young soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir were recruited into the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment after completing one year strenuous training."

Congratulating the new recruits, Lt Gen Dhillon impressed upon selfless service towards the nation. Later, the corps commander felicitated Ilyas Ahmad, an honorary Captain of the JAKLI who has retired from the service but continues to work for the betterment of the people.

"Avalanche rescue is Ahmad's specialty. He has been awarded two Sena medals, has been awarded commendation card by the Chief of Army Staff five times. He is a very brave jawan hailing from Tangdhar Kupwara," Lt Gen Dhillon said. "He recently retired from the services, but even then, he was part of the rescue mission of the jawans who came under an avalanche recently in Tangdhar. I congratulate him. He is our real hero, who has the spirit of bravery and Kashmiriyat in him," the GoC told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum lim...

Germany's SPD slip in polls after choosing new leftist leaders

Support for Germanys Social Democrats SPD has fallen after members last week chose as leaders a leftist duo who are sceptical about remaining in government with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday. At a party ...

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...

Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goas Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel 29 was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019