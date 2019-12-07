UP: Week on, police yet to arrest accused who shot dancer in face

A week after a 22-year-old dancer was shot in the face during a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police are yet to arrest the youth who had fired at the woman. Police had on Friday arrested two people -- Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh -- in connection with the incident, which took place at Tikra village in Mau area of Chitrakoot district.

Chitrakoot ASP Balwant Chaudhary on Saturday said, "Efforts are on to arrest Ajit Patel, who fired at the dancer. Ajit is a resident of Kaushmabi district." The dancer, Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function.

The function was held to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel on November 30, SP Ankit Mittal said. Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, he had said.

