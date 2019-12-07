Mephedrone worth Rs 5.60 cr seized from Mumbai, Sangli; 2 held

Two peddlers were arrested from outside a bar in Vile Parle in Mumbai with mephedrone drug by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), an officer said on Saturday. Police seized 4.3 kg mephedrone from the bags of the duo-- Mahendra Patil (49) and Santosh Aadke (29)--on Friday, and additional 10 kgs from their hometown Sangli in western Maharashtra, he said.

The total value of the seizure is Rs 5.60 crore. "The accused duo told us that they some mephedrone in Sangli, following which an ATS team was rushed there, and seized quantity of 10 kgs," said Daya Nayak, police inspector, ATS (Juhu unit).

Police suspect more such hauls will be seized in future..

