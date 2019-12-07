Punjab: 3 held in murder case

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a murder, which they had "planned, prepared and executed" to claim insurance benefits. Tarn Taran Police has solved the mystery behind the fake murder of Anoop Singh, who had plotted his own murder with the ulterior motive getting over Rs 1 crore loan waiver and life insurance claim, said a statement on Saturday.

The police are also ascertaining the involvement of Anoop Singh's father in the case as well as his false statements to the police. According to the official release, SHO of police station Harike had received information on December 5 about a burnt dead body lying on the edge of Harike-Patti road.

The documents recovered from the spot led to its possible identification of the body as Anoop Singh. "Anoop Singh's father was informed of the incident. Upon reaching the scene of occurrence, his father Tarlok Singh identified the body as that of his son Anoop Singh," reads the press note.

"A forensic team was also requisitioned from Amritsar and it collected vital biological evidence of the victim and other important physical evidence from the scene. The body was thereafter sent to the local Civil Hospital for conducting the post-mortem examination," adds the release. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Police, during a thorough investigation of the case, Karandeep Singh, the brother of Anoop Singh, revealed that it was Anoop Singh and a man Karan, who worked in their home as a domestic servant, who had taken a homeless, immigrant man named Babba, living on the roadside, with them in the car to Harike - Patti road.

"Thereafter, both Anoop Singh and Karan alias Kaka stabbed the actual victim, Babba, with a sharp-edged weapon and then burnt the body by pouring oil on him and left him lying along the road with Chevrolet car," the release said. "It was further revealed that Anoop Singh, Karan alias Kaka and Karandeep Singh had thus actively prepared, planned and executed the murder of the actual victim -- Babba. On the basis of these disclosures by Karandeep Singh, Sections 182, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code have been added in the FIR, and Karandeep Singh has been arrested by the police," the release said.

Revealing the details of the motive behind the murder, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said the investigation further pointed out that Anoop Singh was burdened by several loans and had insurance policies, which would have benefited him financially by faking his own death. "He had insured loans totaling around Rs 75 lakh, which could have been waived off as a result of his death. He also had life insurance of Rs 36 lakhs, as well as other policies, which would have resulted in total financial gains exceeding Rs 1 crore, from loan waivers and direct financial benefits from insurance policies, had he been able to prove his death," added the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)