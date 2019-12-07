Rape victim's body reaches her village in Unnao

The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in Delhi hospital arrives in her native village here on Saturday. The body reached the village after 9.00 pm amid heavy police arrangements to avoid any untoward incident

There was an emotional outburst, as the family received the body in the presence of large number of people, including Samajwadi Party leaders. Fire brigade has also been deployed in the village, where senior officers are camping since morning.

After battling for her life with more than 90 per cent burns for almost 40 hours, the 23-year-old woman died following a cardiac arrest on Friday night at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after. PTI CORR SAB/NAV RCJ

