Mortal remains of Unnao rape victim brought to her village

A day after she breathed her last late on Friday night, the mortal remains of Unnao rape victim were brought to her village here on Saturday.

  ANI
  • |
  Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 22:14 IST
Mortal remains of Unnao rape victim brought to her village
The mortal remains of Unnao rape victim were brought to her village in Unnao on Saturday evening.. Image Credit: ANI

A day after she breathed her last late on Friday night, the mortal remains of Unnao rape victim were brought to her village here on Saturday. "In this case, the police reached the spot as soon as it got the information. The victim was shifted to the hospital immediately. Five accused were taken into custody and were produced before the court which sent them to judicial remand. We will complete the investigation quickly to file the charge-sheet," a senior police officer told reporters here.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday. The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

