Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to set up Police University, resolved to initiate changes in IPC, CrPC: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the government's plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the States and underscored the government's resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today's democratic setup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:27 IST
Centre to set up Police University, resolved to initiate changes in IPC, CrPC: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the government's plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the States and underscored the government's resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today's democratic setup. He made the announcement after inaugurating the 54th DGsP/IGsP conference in Pune.

This year the Conference was held in the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, Maharashtra. Delivering the inaugural address, Shah termed it a "Vaicharik Kumbh", wherein the top Policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.

He appreciated Police forces across the country for their good work and paid homage to Police martyrs. The Home Minister also awarded trophies for best Police Stations to the Station House Officers of Aberdeen (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Balasinore (Gujarat) and AJK Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh).

The Conference deliberated on a gamut of Policing and Security issues, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, up-gradation of forensic capability, the threat from radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence-based policing. While specific cases were highlighted, roadmaps for implementation of key recommendations were also framed.

As part of the Prime Minister's vision for bringing Policing closer to people, since 2014, the DGsP/IGsP Conference has been taken to various parts of the country, including Guwahati (North-East), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Tekenpur (Madhya Pradesh) in the past. The format of the Conference has also undergone significant changes in terms of duration and the presence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Prior to the Conference, Committees of DGsP are established to formulate the contours of presentations, which are on contemporary security threats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Royals sign former closer Rosenthal to minor league deal

Former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The right-handed Rosenthal reportedly agreed to a 2 million base salary with another 2.25 million attain...

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US relations with Saudi

Just months after senior US officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, Americas relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force students shooting spree at a Navy base in Fl...

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...

Rearing cows led to reduction in 'criminal mindset' of inmates: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows. Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat said, Cow shelters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019