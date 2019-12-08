Delhi: Kejriwal calls fire at Anaj Mandi a 'very very tragic incident', says firemen doing their best

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 32 people, who lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal called the incident "a very very tragic news" and said that firemen were doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted. Around 15 people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi.Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept.""We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he added.The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

