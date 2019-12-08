Left Menu
Delhi fire tragedy: Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to bereaved families

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory here and said he was saddened by the tragic incident. At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said. Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

