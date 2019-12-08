Left Menu
Delhi fire: Factory's owner absconding, FIR filed against him

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him.

Visual from Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him. "Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, is currently absconding," Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj told media.

The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said. The death toll in Anaj Mandi fire at Rani Jhansi Road has risen to 43. Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site. (ANI)

