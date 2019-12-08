Left Menu
Modi govt resolves to make changes in IPC, CrPC: Amit Shah

Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted the NDA government's resolve to amend the IPC and the CrPC to make them more conducive for the country, amid the debate on delay in the criminal justice delivery system, especially in heinous crimes like rape. Shah's statement came days after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked all state governments to send their suggestions for undertaking a major overhaul and recasting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so that it will reflect the aspirations of modern democracy and provide for speedy justice.

At the 54th conference of the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police, held in Pune, "the home minister underscored the government's resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today's democratic set up", an official statement said. There have been a debate in different forums in recent times over delay in delivering punishment in heinous crimes, including the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, where the convicts were yet to be given punishment.

However, at a function in Jodhpur, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said on Saturday that justice can never be instant and "loses its character if it becomes revenge". CJI Bobde's comments came a day after all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad were shot dead by police in an "encounter".

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy had said the IPC and the CrPC will be amended to expedite trial in grave criminal offenses such as rape and murder. In his address at the DGPs/IGPs conference, Shah announced the central government's plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the states.

The home minister termed the annual conference a 'Vaicharik Kumbh', wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and top police officers of the country attended the three-day event, which concludes on Sunday.

Shah appreciated the police forces across the country for their good work and paid homage to police martyrs. The conference has deliberated on a gamut of policing and security issues, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, upgradation of forensic capability, a threat from radicalization in the digital era, and evidence-based policing, the statement said.

Prior to the conference, committees of DGPs were established to formulate the contours of presentations, which were on contemporary security threats. Additionally, during the conference, break-out sessions were held to further refine policy issues. While specific cases were highlighted, roadmaps for implementation of key recommendations were also framed, the statement said.

The home minister also awarded trophies for best police stations to the Station House Officers of Aberdeen (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Balasinore (Gujarat) and AJK Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) police stations. As part of the Prime Minister's vision for bringing policing closer to people, since 2014, the DGPs/IGPs conference has been taken to various parts of the country, including Guwahati (Assam), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Tekenpur (Madhya Pradesh) in the past.

The format of the conference has also undergone significant changes in terms of duration and the presence of the prime minister and the home minister, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

