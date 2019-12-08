Left Menu
Woman attacked by leopard on prowl;second incident in two days

  • Amreli
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
A 45-year-old woman was injured in a leopard attack on late Saturday night in Amreli district of Gujarat, officials said on Sunday. It was the second such incident of leopard-human conflict reported from Amreli district in the last two days.

It is, however, not clear whether the same leopard was involved in both the incidents. The woman, identified as Dayaben Malavi, was attacked in Lunghiya village on late December 7 night, two days after a leopard mauled to death a farmer when he was sleeping at his farm at Mota Munjiyasar village, also in Amreli district on early Thursday.

Following the latest incident, the forest department has launched a massive operation to trace and capture the big cat. According to officials, several cases of human-leopard attacks have come to the light in the region. Most of the victims were farmers.

A senior forest official said a massive operation is underway to trap the leopard "which will be shot dead if it continues to remain evasive for long and keeps attacking humans". The operation involves a team of 150 trained personnel, he said, adding that 30 cages have been set up at different places for the purpose.

"As many as six veterinary doctors are ready with tranquilliser guns to rescue the big cat," said Conservator of Forests, Rajkot, AM Parmar. "We have also undertaken a preliminary survey of the area using a drone to get an idea of the movement of leopards.

We are scanning the area, especially cotton and pulses farms, where leopards are likely to be found. We are scanning the area, and if required, we are also setting up CCTV cameras and night vision cameras," he said, adding that police teams are also roped with sharp-shooters, who will be used if needed. Parmar said several incidents of leopard attack were reported in the region, many of them turning fatal.

"We may even shoot the leopard dead if it remains elusive for long and continues to attack humans. But the priority will be to capture it," he said. Meanwhile, local authorities have advised farmers as well as villagers against venturing out between 7 pm and 7 am unless the leopard is caught.

At least 40 leopards have already been caged in other parts of the district and in neighbouring Junagadh district after similar incidents were reported. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Forest department is working to resolve the matter.

"To harm or injure a wild animal is an offence. However, in the present circumstance, when a wild animal becomes nuisance, then forest department takes various steps to control it. If the animal is not controlled then forest department can even kill the animal. In the present case, the forest department will resolve the matter as per the set method," he said.

Recently, two persons were killed in a leopard attack on October 25 and December 5 in Munjiyasar village in Bagasara taluka of Amreli district. A child was mauled to death by the big cat in Rafala village on November 17. Earlier, Valabhai Maru (60) was killed by a leopard in Pindakhai village in Visavadar taluka in Amreli on September 20..

