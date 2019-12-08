Karnataka leaders visit temples for victory in bypolls

Ahead of the counting of votes for the byelections at 15 assembly segments, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha.

Amid chanting of hymns, Yediyurappa performed a special puja in the temple for his partys (BJP) victory in the polls and successful completion of his tenure in the next three-and-a-half years. His party needs at least six seats in the assembly.

At the end of the rituals, the priest tied a turban around his head. The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.

He was accompanied by the party MLC T A Sharavana. Sporting a white colour kurta and dhoti with an angavastram around his neck, the octogenarian prayed for the victory of his party candidates in the election.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers. The BJP requires at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member.

Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties..

