Crime against women matter of great concern: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that crimes against women are a great matter of concern and stressed the need for more fast track courts in the country. "Crimes against women are also a great matter of concern. We should make the institutions that are responsible for law enforcement and dispensing justice more agile. We need more fast track courts. In fact, the processes itself should be fast-tracked. Speed and objectivity are the key ingredients of an efficient judicial system," said Naidu.

"We are currently in the midst of a national debate on the state of justice dispensing system. We cannot afford to weaken our institutions either through inaction or dysfunctional dilution of standards," he said, while speaking at an event here. The Vice President's remark comes at a time when the entire country is outraged over recent crimes against women including the rape and murder of veterinary in Telangana.

Naidu said that there is a need to decide the certain category of cases that are time-bound like the election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs. "We must ensure that election petitions, criminal cases, and disqualification proceedings under anti-defection law must be decided in a time-bound manner."

"On matters and cases relating to the disqualification of a member of the legislature who change parties, the chairperson of the legislative bodies also must set a time frame. Any delays in justice delivery in such cases erode public confidence in the judicial and legislative bodies," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)