Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category today with moderate fog

Delhiites on Monday morning woke up with air quality under 'very poor' category, while overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 355 with PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 09:17 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 09:17 IST
Visuals of India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhiites on Monday morning woke up with air quality under 'very poor' category, while overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 355 with PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The moderate fog at isolated places in the national capital added to the woes for Delhites gasping for breath. Fog near the India Gate, Dhaula Kuan and National Highway 24 dipped the visibility to short-range, slowing down the speeding vehicles.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. At Ashok Vihar, the AQI was 391 at 7:30 am, same as in Jahangirpuri. While in Rohini it was430, near Pusa, it was 385. The AQI near Sirifort, Mundka and DTU stood at 375, 376 and 381 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

