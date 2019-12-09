RLD activists in Muzaffarnagar burn sugarcane crops for not increasing cane MSP

Hundreds of Rashtriya Lok Dal activists led by the party's district president Ajit Rathi burnt sugarcane crops at Kookra Chowk in Muzaffarnagar district in protest against the newly-announced sugarcane MSP in Uttar Pradesh. The protests were held on Sunday evening over the state government not increasing the minimum support price of sugarcane.

Rathi said the BJP-led state government's decision is "anti-farmer" and neglected farmers' interest by supporting sugar mill owners. Several farmers along with RLD activists also burnt sugarcane crops at the Budhana tehsil headquarters in the district. PTI CORR HDA hda

