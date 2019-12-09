Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fight against attacks on women should be on same line as

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:39 IST
Fight against attacks on women should be on same line as

Voicing serious concern over "repeated occurrence" of brutal assault against women across the country, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said such incidents were happening largely because we have not gone all out to fight the attacks like we deal with terrorism. Her comments come in the wake of brutal rape and murder of girls across the country, including Hyderabad and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

In her whatsapp message entitled 'an open letter,' the former IPS officer said the fight against brutal assaults on women should be on the same line as combating terrorism. "We invested heavily into fighting terrorand we became non sparing," she said adding "unless sexual assaults against women also assume the same gravity and collective anguish we shall continue having women in India stalked and situationally ravaged." Bedi also said, "even media is running out of space and time to focus on which one to highlight.

It is a terrible environment to live with when we know for sure what can be done with a sense of collective urgency." She reiterated that there should be "effective grass root policing" to prevent mushrooming of attacks on women. It also requiresinvestments into more grass root policing, she pointed out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Day after woman's dismembered body found, father held

A day after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a bag in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, police on Monday arrested her father for the crime. MFC police in the district was informed about the bag on Sunday by an autorickshaw...

JDU, BJD and LJP extend support to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in LS

JDU MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Monday said that his party will support the Citizenship Amendment Bill and considers it a right decision of giving Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan. We support this bill. This bill should...

Switzerland to return soccer cash stashed at Swiss banks to South America

Swiss prosecutors are preparing to return money to the South American soccer association that was seized from Swiss bank accounts during a sweeping global probe of corruption involving world soccer officials.One of the bank accounts, at Cre...

1008 names of Shivas Association creates history at Kulen Mountains

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years. The historic feat was performed by Indresh Kumar, RSS Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019