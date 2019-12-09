Fight against attacks on women should be on same line as

Voicing serious concern over "repeated occurrence" of brutal assault against women across the country, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said such incidents were happening largely because we have not gone all out to fight the attacks like we deal with terrorism. Her comments come in the wake of brutal rape and murder of girls across the country, including Hyderabad and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

In her whatsapp message entitled 'an open letter,' the former IPS officer said the fight against brutal assaults on women should be on the same line as combating terrorism. "We invested heavily into fighting terrorand we became non sparing," she said adding "unless sexual assaults against women also assume the same gravity and collective anguish we shall continue having women in India stalked and situationally ravaged." Bedi also said, "even media is running out of space and time to focus on which one to highlight.

It is a terrible environment to live with when we know for sure what can be done with a sense of collective urgency." She reiterated that there should be "effective grass root policing" to prevent mushrooming of attacks on women. It also requiresinvestments into more grass root policing, she pointed out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)