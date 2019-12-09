NHRC notice to Tripura govt, state police chief over reports of death of sexual assault victim

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Tripura government and the state's police chief over reports that a victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala, officials said. The Commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report on it in four weeks, including the status of the investigation and any relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, the rights panel said.

The NHRC in a statement said it has has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the victim of sexual assault, a minor, was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district. Reiterating its displeasure towards increasing incidents of sexual assault of women across the country, the Commission has said that it is awaiting reports from all the states, Union Territories and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on the matter.

