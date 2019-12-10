Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,500 rape cases registered in Kerala till Sept this year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:47 IST
Over 1,500 rape cases registered in Kerala till Sept this year

Over 1,500 rape cases registered in Kerala till Sept this year Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI): Over 1,500 rape cases have been registered in Kerala so far this year, according to police statistics. The numbers have been revealed at a time when there is a nationwide uproar over increasing crimes against women after the recent killing of two young women in Hyderabad and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh respectively.

In Hyderabad, a young veterinarian was gang-raped, killed and set on fire by four men, while in Unnao a rape victim died after being set ablaze by her attackers. According to the police's crime records bureau, a total of 10,516 cases of atrocities against women have been reported up to September this year, of which 1,537 were rapes.

Though there is a slight dip in the number of rape cases this year compared to the 2,015 last year (provisional figures), it could go up when the cases in the rest of the months are taken into consideration. Besides the rape cases, a total of 3,351 molestation, 167 kidnapping and abduction, 309 eve-teasing cases, four dowry deaths and 2,019 cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives have also been reported in the first nine months this year, it said.

A total of 2,003 and 1,656 rape cases had been reported in Kerala in 2017 and 2016 respectively, it added. Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson M C Josephine said fast-track courts, speedy trial and women-friendly police stations besides grassroots level awareness drives are the solutions to address the increasing atrocities against women.

However, she said compared to many other northern states, cases are registered in the state fast and it was a positive sign in a way. "Delayed justice is a cause of worry in the cases of atrocities against women. Justice delayed amounts to justice being denied to the victims," Josephine told PTI.

"It prompts people to think and act emotionally. That's what we saw in Telangana recently," she said.

So, fast-track courts should be set up. Trials should be expedited and stringent punishment should be ensured to the culprits, the Women's Commission chairperson said. Despite stringent laws, women are facing new forms of crimes and atrocities nowadays, she pointed out.

"Five women have died in petrol attacks in Kerala in the last six months," she said. The feudal mindset of the society which doesn't like women coming to the mainstream also has a role in the harassment faced by them, she added.

The Women's Commission recently wrote to the state government to make police stations more women-friendly and create an awareness among sleuths on the necessity to be more empathetic while dealing with complaints of women, Josephine said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...

US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press...

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...

SC commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019