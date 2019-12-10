Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP from Bihar moves privilege motion against Motihari ASP

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal has moved a privilege motion against the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bihar's Motihari for allegedly issuing an "arrest warrant" to prevent him from attending the Lower House of Parliament despite a three-line party whip.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:25 IST
BJP MP from Bihar moves privilege motion against Motihari ASP
BJP's Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal has moved a privilege motion against the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bihar's Motihari for allegedly issuing an "arrest warrant" to prevent him from attending the Lower House of Parliament despite a three-line party whip. "I am sure that this incident was a conspiracy by ASP Shaishav Yadav so that I am not able to attend the Lok Sabha for the very important Citizenship (Amendment) Bill despite a party whip in the matter," alleges Jaiswal in a letter in Hindi, written on Monday.

In the letter addressed to Speaker Om Birla, Jaiswal, who is also Bihar unit BJP president and party chief whip in the Lok Sabha, has sought action in the matter. "On December 8, when I reached Patna to take my flight, I found out through news channels that ASP Shaishav Yadav has issued an arrest warrant against me. Since I did not receive any official communication in the matter beforehand and the airport security check was complete, I continued with my journey," the letter adds.

"It is a surprise that by evening I found out through news channels that police have cancelled the order of my arrest," the leader further says in the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves subscription of Piramal Enterprises' compulsory convertible debentures by CDPQ

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has given nod to subscription of Piramal Enterprises compulsory convertible debentures by Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dpt et placement du Qubec CDPQ. The Competition Commission of I...

PM denounces 'evangelists of hate' in ethnically divided Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denounced the evangelists of hate stoking ethnic violence in his country as he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. The evangelists of hate and division are wreaking havoc in our society usi...

Chile Air Force plane crash: Search operation launched; 38 missing

HIGHLIGHTSChiles Air Force said a rescue team is searching for survivors after its cargo plane carrying 38 passengers crashed.Authorities are yet to locate the plane or determine whether there were any survivors.The region where the plane d...

Denmark plans $30 bln offshore wind island that could power 10 million homes

Denmark is moving forward with plans to build an artificial island tying in power from offshore wind farms of up to 10 gigawatts GW of capacity, more than enough to supply all households, as part of efforts to meet ambitious climate change ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019