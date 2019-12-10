Left Menu
Hope principle of equality enshrined in Indian Constitution will be upheld: EU on CAB

The European Union on Tuesday hoped that the principle of equality enshrined in Indian Constitution will be upheld in the proposed law which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Ambassador of European Union to India Ugo Astuto said he was confident that outcome of the ongoing parliamentary discussions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) will be in sync with standards set by the Indian Constitution.

"The Indian Constitution guarantees equality before the law without any discrimination. These are principles we share. These principles underpin EU law... I trust that the outcome of the discussions will be in line with the highest standards set by the Indian Constitution," he said. Astuto was replying to a question the CAB at a press conference.

Diplomatic sources said the European Union has already taken up the issue with New Delhi as it was concerned over certain provisions in the proposed legislation. The comments by the EU envoy came a day after the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) called the CAB a "dangerous turn in the wrong direction" and asked the US government to consider imposing sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah and other Indian leaders if the bill with the "religious criterion" is turned into a law.

On its part, the External Affairs Ministry has rejected the USCIRF statement. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution. The opposition parties have come down hard on the government on the proposed legislation.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday. The Rajya Sabha is slated to take it up on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

