Students block key GS Road in Guwahati, clash with police

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine combined for three goals in a two-minute span late in the second period to spark the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit st...
IZealiant Technologies today announced that it ranked Number 14 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three ye...
The government on Wednesday proposed sending the Personal Data Protection Bill to a joint select committee of both the Houses of Parliament amid protests by the opposition, which said the right of privacy of citizens is being compromised. E...
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill continued to rock Assam as a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here on Wednesday, police said. Students in large numbers were seen pro...