Code on Social Security introduced in Lok Sabha

The Code on Social Security, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security of employees.

The bill, moved by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, seeks to consolidate the laws relating to social security of workers and subsume eight central laws.

The Code on Social Security will subsume eight Central Labour Acts namely Employees' Compensation Act, 1923; Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952; Maternity Benefit Act, 1961; Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972; Cine Workers Welfare Fund Act, 1981; Building and Other Construction Workers Cess Act, 1996 and Unorganized Workers Social Security Act, 2008.

