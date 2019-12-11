Adampur coldest in Punjab at 3.4 deg C

Adampur and Ludhiana in Punjab shivered on Wednesday recording below normal minimum temperatures as cold weather continued to prevail in the state and neighbouring Haryana. Adampur and Ludhiana recorded a low of 3.4 degrees and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report said here. Faridkot, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and Patiala recorded minimums of 5.4, 7.2, 5.6, 7.2, 6.4 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Rohtak, Sirsa, Ambala and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 7.2, 7.6, 7 and 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius. A MeT Department official said that fog reduced visibility in the morning at few places including Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Karnal, Ambala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Adampur and Bathinda.

