CPWD brings in online system for contractors to report hindrance in projects

To avoid delay in construction projects, the CPWD has introduced an online system though which contractors can report hindrance to top officers and the agency will take action against erring officials. The Central Public Works Department is the prime construction agency of the central government.

According to the CPWD, the 'Online Delay Control System' will be adopted for all new construction projects. An official said a contractor will have to register himself through a form on the CPWD website for the newly-developed system where he can report any hindrance about a particular project.

"Once the contractor reports hindrance, it will be visible to all officials concerned of the project. "Thereafter, an executive engineer will seek comments from the engineers concerned within two days," the official said.

An executive engineer of a particular project will have to take appropriate action on hindrance within next two days. Apart from major construction projects, the agency also looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders.

