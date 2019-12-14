Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on home guard jawans: Fourth accused has criminal background, say police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:22 IST
Attack on home guard jawans: Fourth accused has criminal background, say police

The fourth accused held for firing at two home guard jawans in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu has a criminal background, police said. Main accused Shubham Panwar, alias Shivu (23), was arrested on Friday evening from Aleo where he had been hiding at his friends' place, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said on Saturday.

Shivu's two friends -- Vikash Rana (26) of Kangra district and Priti (24) of Bihar -- have also been arrested for harbouring the offender under Section 212 of IPC, he added. A resident of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Shivu had fled after attacking the home guard jawans in Kullu district on Thursday.

His antecedents have been verified and he has been found of having a criminal background as a theft case was registered against him in Dehradun's Vikas Nagar police station, he added. The SP Vikas and Priti hid Shiva in a locked room and misinformed police when enquired about his whereabouts.

The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered, he added. Four men had allegedly attacked the home guard jawans with a country-made pistol and a stick in the early hours of Thursday.

Three other accused -- Sandeep, Aakash and Karan - were arrested within a few minutes of the attack on Thursday and were sent to five-day police custody till December 17 on Friday by a Kullu court. The SP said that Shivu would be produced before the court on Saturday.

Jawan Naresh Kumar was injured in the attack. Kumar and Tikhu Ram had asked the men, who were roaming in the Model Town area at 1.15 AM, to go home, but minutes later the accused attacked them.

An attempt to murder case was registered against them at the Manali police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training programme on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, w...

Female mongooses may abort spontaneously to save energy for breeding: Study

Female mongooses may use spontaneous abortion to cope with reproductive competition, and to save their energy for future breeding attempts in better conditions, according to a study. The researchers, including those from the University of H...

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019