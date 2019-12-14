Left Menu
Amul hikes milk rates by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the brand name of Amul, on Saturday decided to hike the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra from December 15.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mother Dairy has also announced an increase in prices of its milk in the Delhi-NCR area by up to Rs 3 per litre, with effect from December 15.

According to an official statement, in Ahmedabad, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be Rs 22 per 500 ml. However, there will be no change in the price of Amul Shakti, which continues to be available at Rs 25 per 500ml. "In the last three years, Amul has made only two price revision for pouch milk, which is only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in the MRP (minimum retail price). The price increase in milk is much lower than average food inflation. This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35 per cent," adds the statement.

Considering an increase in cattle feed and other input costs, the member unions of Amul have increased the milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg fat, which is more than 15 per cent increase than last year for the 36 lacs milk producers of Gujarat, the statement further says. The dairy major said: "Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and its products to the milk producers. This increase in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre has been done with an aim to sustain remunerative milk price to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

