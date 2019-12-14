Left Menu
Development News Edition

Situation coming to normalcy in Assam: State DGP BJ Mahanta

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that the situation is coming to normalcy in the state and curfew in Guwahati has been relaxed today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:36 IST
Situation coming to normalcy in Assam: State DGP BJ Mahanta
Assam DGP BJ Mahanta speaking to ANI in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said that the situation is coming to normalcy in the state and curfew in Guwahati has been relaxed today. "The situation is much better now. In fact, it is coming to normalcy in all the districts. We had imposed curfew in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. It has been relaxed in Guwahati city today. In the last few days, we have arrested more than 100 people. We have released some persons who had just participated in the protest and not engaged in lawlessness," Mahanta told ANI here.

"Some anti-social elements had infiltrated into the agitation and they had caused damage of property on a large scale. The government of India was very kind to dispatch 55 companies to Assam. Already, peace is coming back to the region. However, my warning is that there are bad elements who will try to disrupt the peace. I appeal to the people of Assam to follow the law and motivate their children to lead a life of peace," he added. The curfew in Guwahati was relaxed from 9 AM to 4 PM by the administration today.

Protests have broken out in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent. As many as 26 Army columns were deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Qantas aircraft evacuated in Sydney after smoke fills cabin

Sydney, Dec 15 AP Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth on Sunday used slides to evacuate the Airbus A330 after it was forced to return as the cabin filled with smoke. Qantas said flight 575 returned to Sydney shortly after tak...

Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Hong Kong International Airport reported its biggest fall in passenger numbers in more than a decade in November, official data released on Sunday showed. The airport handled just over five million passengers, down 16.2 from a year earlier,...

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam on CAA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens an...

AP govt to enact law on education medium

The Andhra Pradesh government is bringing in a Bill during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature for amending the AP Education Act, 1982, to give a legal shield to the proposal for conversion of all schools in the state to the Engli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019