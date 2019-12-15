Class XII student commits suicide in Agra: Police

A Class XII student who was preparing for IIT exam allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, police said on Sunday. The 17-year-old, a resident of Upkar Nagar in Etah district, was found hanging at his rented accommodation in Jagdish Pura area late on Friday night, an officer said.

The post-mortem of the deceased revealed he committed suicide. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The reason for such a step is being investigated, Jagdishpura police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Sharma said. He was studying in Class XII at Sunflower Public School in Agra. At the same time, he was also taking coaching classes for IIT preparation from a private coaching institute, the officer said.

He was staying in a rented house along with six others at Manas Nagar area of Jagdishpura police circle. Police said the reason for the suicide was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)