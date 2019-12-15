Man shot dead in Uttarakahnd's Haldwani

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Haldwani of Nainital district, police said on Sunday. According to police, bullets were pumped into Bhupendra Pandey (40) in the Sindhi chowk area of the town.

Nainital SSP Sunil Kumar Meena said the accused -- Saurabh Gupta -- had been and he was being questioned. Property dispute is stated to be the reason behind the murder.

The accused allegedly belongs to the Shiv Sena.

