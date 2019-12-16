Left Menu
2017 Unnao rape case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Monday against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in alleged connection in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

2017 Unnao rape case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict against Kuldeep Sengar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Sengar, accused in Unnao rape case is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi for alleged connection in the case.

The Tis Hazari court of Delhi had framed charges in the case of rape of a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, in the month of August itself. The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3 had revealed that the rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

The court had earlier passed the order on an FIR related to Arms Act and custodial death of survivor's father. It has clubbed both the Arms Act case and the death in custody case after observing several witnesses are same and incidents are connected. The court had also observed that the accused carried out a series of acts to detain and silence him so that he does not pursue his complaint.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had also sustained grievous injuries after they met with an accident on July 28, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

