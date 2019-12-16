Army helicopter makes an emergency landing in Assam, crew safe
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near Missamari in Assam on Monday, sources said.
According to the source in the Army, all crew members were safe during the landing that took place around 1.15 pm.
