Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:03 IST
Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. The President, who presented the 5th Visitor's Award here, said the event was a recognition of eminent researchers in science, humanities and technology.

"It is the knowledge that will allow us to find solutions to the problems we face in our world, nation and society. Research and innovation hold the key to lifting our people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being or attaining food and energy security," he said. The President called for giving top priority to meaningful linkages between the academic community and local industry.

"Students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers. In this context, I am delighted that the UGC and Ministry of Human Resources Development have come out with a handbook for Vice-Chancellors on governance issues in higher education," he said. The President complimented the team behind the publication of this handbook for their hard work and determination.

"I look forward to seeing this handbook in the hands and offices of not only every Vice-Chancellor and but also all aspiring Vice-Chancellors," he said. Kovind said the job of a professional researcher is not a regular one, and neither is it an easy one.

"It is sometimes not understood that research calls for untiring determination from the researcher as well as full institutional support. In this backdrop, I wish to acknowledge the specific contribution of the winners of the Visitor's Awards," he said. The President said universities and institutions were the pride of the higher education system.

"The goal of our central universities should be to constantly grow and upgrade themselves as per the best of global standards. It is here that all of you as Vice-Chancellors and Directors have to provide leadership. As an immediate goal, you should strive to become the best in the country and compete with each other in a healthy way. Thereafter, you must aspire to compete with the best in the world," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent...

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case till Feb 5

The Jodhpur High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused. Due to dearth of time, Justice Manoj Ku...

Harvey Elliott 'not too far away' from playing with regular first-team: Neil Critchley

Neil Critchley, who managed Liverpool in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, praised Harvey Elliott saying that the 16-year-old is not too far away from playing regular first-team football. Liverpool suffered a massive 5-0 defeat at the hands of A...

Equity indices scale new highs ahead of GST Council meet, IT and metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices continued their record-setting rally on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the crucial Goods and Services Tax GST Council meeting. The investor risk appetite also appeared to be gradually improving on expectation of furth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019