Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. The President, who presented the 5th Visitor's Award here, said the event was a recognition of eminent researchers in science, humanities and technology.

"It is the knowledge that will allow us to find solutions to the problems we face in our world, nation and society. Research and innovation hold the key to lifting our people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being or attaining food and energy security," he said. The President called for giving top priority to meaningful linkages between the academic community and local industry.

"Students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers. In this context, I am delighted that the UGC and Ministry of Human Resources Development have come out with a handbook for Vice-Chancellors on governance issues in higher education," he said. The President complimented the team behind the publication of this handbook for their hard work and determination.

"I look forward to seeing this handbook in the hands and offices of not only every Vice-Chancellor and but also all aspiring Vice-Chancellors," he said. Kovind said the job of a professional researcher is not a regular one, and neither is it an easy one.

"It is sometimes not understood that research calls for untiring determination from the researcher as well as full institutional support. In this backdrop, I wish to acknowledge the specific contribution of the winners of the Visitor's Awards," he said. The President said universities and institutions were the pride of the higher education system.

"The goal of our central universities should be to constantly grow and upgrade themselves as per the best of global standards. It is here that all of you as Vice-Chancellors and Directors have to provide leadership. As an immediate goal, you should strive to become the best in the country and compete with each other in a healthy way. Thereafter, you must aspire to compete with the best in the world," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)