Five arrested for duping 'hundreds of people' with credit card offers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:40 IST
Five men were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly duping "hundreds of people" on the pretext of providing credit card offers, police said. The police have recovered 50 sim cards and 17 mobile phones from their possession and are investigating the exact amount of fraud and number of people conned by them, a senior officer said.

"A complaint was received at the Surajpur police station on Wednesday by a local citizen that he was tricked into sharing the OTP number for online transactions done illegally through his credit card by one of the accused,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. "An investigation was taken up immediately and the accused tracked down. It appeared that he was not working alone and suspicion was raised about a fake call centre-like set up," Krishna told reporters.

He said on questioning Ajay, the key accused, led the police to four more of his partners who were working together as a gang. "The gang has been operating in the region for about eight months, and other details and specifics are being worked out," the SSP said.

Those held have been identified as Ajay, Rohit, Abhay, Irshad and Kishore, all of them living in adjoining Ghaziabad district, the police said. An FIR has been registered in the case at Surajpur police station and the accused booked under IPC section 420 (fraud), among others, and under the Information Technology Act, the police added.

