Delhi Police saves woman after suicide attempt
A woman who attempted suicide was saved by Delhi Police officials who gave her timely first-aid and admitted her to a hospital, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, around 11.23 am, the Police Control Room staff received a call that a woman had attempted suicide in JJ Colony, Bawana, near Umar Masjid, they said.
When the mobile patrol van staff reached the spot, they found a woman lying on ground unconscious and ligature marks on her neck. Assessing the situation, the police immediately guided one of the ladies present in the house to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to her, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. After CPR, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital by police. On the way, she was given CPR repeatedly by the lady who accompanied her, he said.
The woman was admitted to a hospital on time and was saved, he added.
