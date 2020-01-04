Demonstration against CAA in Pune

A protest was staged against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was held in the Kothrud area here on Saturday. Holding placards denouncing the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), members of the Yuvak Kranti Dal, Professional Congress, National Students Union of India, Aam Admi Party and others took part in the protest.

They demanded that the CAA, which offers citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, be scrapped. Sandip Barve, a member of the Yuvak Kranti Dal, said the demonstration had been organized under the umbrella of `We The People Of India', an anti-CAA grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.