Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:58 IST
Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday
Sukanya is an initiative of the Kolkata Police's Community Policing Wing to provide self-defense training to girl students of city-based schools, colleges, and universities in the city of Kolkata. Image Credit: Pixabay

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its 'Sukanya' project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defense training, a senior official said. "The third batch of 'Sukanya' will start on Monday at 100 city-based schools and colleges situated in Kolkata Police jurisdiction. Girl students of VIII, IX, XI, and girls studying in the first year at educational institutions in this area will be part of it," the official said.

Sukanya is an initiative of the Kolkata Police's Community Policing Wing to provide self-defense training to girl students of city-based schools, colleges, and universities in the city of Kolkata. The initiative is funded by the Women and Child Development & Social Welfare Department of the state government.

"We have got a very good response from girl students studying in these schools. We have seen that after the training the girls grew confident about their safety and self-defense. This initiative will continue this year also," the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Vikings OC Stefanski to interview with Browns, Panthers

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The scheduling will depend on the re...

Two booked for `false complaint' against Tanushree's lawyer

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Duttas lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said. A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim p...

T S Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it

Recently unveiled letters from T S Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and shows how Eliot tries to rewrite the narrative ...

UPDATE 1-Clashes break out at Paris protest against pension reform

Police on Saturday fired tear gas at demonstrators in Pariss busy Gare du Nord station, used by tourists taking the Eurostar service, and at the Gare de lEst, during demonstrations against plans to reform Frances pension system.The demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020