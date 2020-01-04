Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its 'Sukanya' project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defense training, a senior official said. "The third batch of 'Sukanya' will start on Monday at 100 city-based schools and colleges situated in Kolkata Police jurisdiction. Girl students of VIII, IX, XI, and girls studying in the first year at educational institutions in this area will be part of it," the official said.

Sukanya is an initiative of the Kolkata Police's Community Policing Wing to provide self-defense training to girl students of city-based schools, colleges, and universities in the city of Kolkata. The initiative is funded by the Women and Child Development & Social Welfare Department of the state government.

"We have got a very good response from girl students studying in these schools. We have seen that after the training the girls grew confident about their safety and self-defense. This initiative will continue this year also," the police official added.

