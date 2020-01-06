Police register FIR in JNU violence

FIR has been registered in connection with the violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, said Delhi police sources. Delhi police have received multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence in JNU in which over a dozen students and faculty members were injured.

Meanwhile, the 23 students who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged. The Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has also called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of JNU to his office on Monday.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.