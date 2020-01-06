Left Menu
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with violence at JNU

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the violence at JNU the day before.

In the notice, Maliwal has sought details of the FIR registered in the case and reasons for not responding to violence immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

