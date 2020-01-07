Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains continued to lash most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal in the two states. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2, 10.6, 9.7 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches above the normal. Ambala, Hisar and Karnal witnessed 6.8 mm, 1.6 mm and 8 mm rainfall.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 10.3, 10.2, 9.6, 9.2, 9.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded 4.2 mm, 8 mm, 8.7 mm, 6 mm, 1 mm, 1 mm, 18 mm, 12.9 mm and 7.6 mm of rainfall. Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The city witnessed 8.6 mm of downpour.

On Monday, many parts in Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

