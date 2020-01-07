Maha FDA cracks down on 'zero fat, cholesterol' products

Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra recently carried out a special drive against products of popular food manufacturing companies that violated Food Safety Standards Act of 2006, an official release stated on Tuesday. Intelligence branch of the FDA along with local area officers carried out raids at cold storage units in Mumbai city, Aurangabad, Raigad, Nashik, Bhiwandi and Thane districts of Maharashtra between January 2 and 4, he said.

The state FDA launched a drive against products that endorse claims such as 'zero cholesterol' and 'low fat low cholesterol', which did not meet standards given in Schedule I (Nutritional Claims) in the Advertising and Claim Regulation 2018 of FSS Act 2006. Further legal action will be taken against manufacturers based on the analysis report of samples seized from the storage units, the release stated..

